BRIEF-Terex says sale of its MHPS business to Konecranes receives European Commission and U.S. antitrust clearances

Aug 8 Terex Corp

* Proposed sale of terex mhps business to konecranes receives european commission and U.S. Antitrust clearances

* Completion of sale of MHPS is expected to occur in early 2017 as planned

* Konecranes has announced that it will begin divestiture process immediately

* European commission approval is conditioned on a commitment by konecranes to divest their stahl cranesystems business.

* Terex corp says konecranes and terex continue to work closely with other relevant competition authorities to obtain necessary regulatory approvals

* Proposed sale of a business to konecranes received early termination of hart-scott-rodino premerger waiting period by U.S. DOJ