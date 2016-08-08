版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Akebia initiates INNO2VATE Phase 3 program for Vadadustat In Dialysis Patients With Anemia Related To Chronic Kidney Disease

Aug 8 Akebia Therapeutics Inc

* Akebia initiates INNO2VATE Phase 3 program for Vadadustat in dialysis patients with anemia related to chronic kidney disease

* Company's phase 3 pro 2 tect program for non-dialysis patients is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

