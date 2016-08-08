BRIEF-Form Holdings to buy XpresSpa

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Form Holdings Corp
* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of xpresspa
* In 2016, xpresspa anticipates generating over $40 million of revenue and approximately 20% store level margin contribution
* Transaction has been approved by form holdings' and xpresspa's respective board of directors
* Xpresspa equity holders will receive $23.75 million of form holdings' newly issued convertible preferred stock.
* Form holdings to acquire industry-leading luxury airport spa business xpresspa
* Transaction will be funded with common and preferred equity and warrants in form holdings.
* In addition, xpresspa's indebtedness will remain outstanding following closing of transaction.
* Xpresspa anticipates increasing its number of total spa locations from 51 to more than 100 in next few years
* Xpresspa equity holders will receive 2.5 million shares of stock in co, five-year warrants to purchase 2.5 million shares of co's common stock
* Form preferred stock shall be initially convertible into 3.95 million shares of form stock, which equals a $6.00 per share conversion price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.