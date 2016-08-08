版本:
BRIEF-Rogers Corp says to relocate global headquarters to Arizona

Aug 8 Rogers Corp

* Rogers corporation to relocate global headquarters to arizona

* Roles in manufacturing and research and development positions in connecticut are not affected by relocation

* Rogers' elastomeric materials solutions business segment, which is headquartered in rogers, connecticut, will remain there Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

