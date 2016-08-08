版本:
2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-FANNIE MAE says Brenda Gaines, David Sidwell notify of resignation from board

Aug 8 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Brenda gaines notified of resignation from board,effective of aug. 31; david sidwell notified of resignation from board,effective sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aHcGY3) Further company coverage:

