BRIEF-Lendingclub says exploring adding additional sources, structures of capital to increase resiliency, diversity

Aug 8 Lendingclub :

* Roughly 51 percent of second quarter volume was originated prior to may 9

* Lendingclub says took $2.8 million in severance related costs in the second quarter

* Lendingclub says plan to reduce/eliminate investor incentives by end of q3; sees higher level of investor acquisition cost in q4

* When co recently made job eliminations, made very little of those in technology engineering area

* Slower origination growth during quarter was due to a slowdown in investor capital that occurred post may 9

* Lendingclub says over the long run, anticipate some higher level of investor acquisition cost as co continues to diversify investor mix

* Lendingclub says expect origination volumes to be roughly flat for the next two quarters

* Going forward, exploring adding additional sources, structures of capital to increase resiliency,diversity that would include committed capital

* On unusual costs,co says had employee related severance cost; says those were "definitely" one-time costs, is "not anticipating repeating that"