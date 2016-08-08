BRIEF-A. M. Castle, Duferco Steel announce ownership transfer of Kreher Steel Business

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 A. M. Castle & Co
* a. m. Castle & co. And duferco steel, inc. Announce ownership transfer of kreher steel business
* Agreement by which castle will sell its 50% joint venture ownership in partners' kreher steel business to duferco
* a. m. Castle & co says castle will receive approximately $31.6 million as a result of transaction
* a. m. Castle & co says upon completion of transaction, duferco will become 100% owner of kreher
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.