版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 09:39 BJT

BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust announces pricing of 4.2 mln share offering

Aug 8 Acadia Realty Trust

* Acadia Realty Trust announces pricing of 4.2 million common share offering

* Gross proceeds from sale of 4.2 million of common shares of beneficial interest are expected to be about $150.8 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐