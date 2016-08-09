BRIEF-Galenica H1 net profit after minorities up 21.5 pct at 158.9 mln Swiss francs

Aug 9 Galenica AG :
* H1 net profit before deduction of minority interests rose
by 23.3 pct to 194.6 million Swiss francs ($197.99 million) and
net profit after deduction of minority interests rose by 21.5
pct to 158.9 million Swiss francs
* 2016 Galenica net profit is expected to reduce by
approximately 90 million Swiss francs both before and after
deduction of minority interests on the assumption that relypsa
will be consolidated as of october 2016
* Vifor Pharma is raising its former guidance in respect of
the 2016 EBIT on a comparable basis, which is expected now to
increase by approximately 10 pct compared to the previous year
* In the first half of 2016, the Galenica Group increased
consolidated net sales by 12.1 pct to 2,009.3 million Swiss
francs
* Galenica group net profit is expected to increase by
approximately 10 pct on a comparable basis both before and after
minority interests in 2016
* Galenica Santé confirms its target to increase EBIT 2016
over the previous year on a comparable basis
Source text - bit.ly/2aHTcXt
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9829 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)