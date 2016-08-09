BRIEF-Randstad Holding to acquire Monster Worldwide

BRIEF-GE Power says Bahrain's Alba places order for GE's HA Technology
* Bahrain's Alba places order for GE's world-record-setting ha technology & signs long-term service agreement
Aug 9 Randstad Holding NV :
* Randstad to acquire Monster Worldwide Inc to transform the way people and jobs connect
* Randstad will pay $3.40 per share in cash, or a total purchase price of approximately $429 million
* Consideration represents a 22.7 pct premium to monster's closing stock price on August 8, 2016
* Purchase price implies an enterprise value to LTM 6/30/2016 adjusted EBITA multiple of 8.9x (excluding stock based compensation)
* Randstad has agreed to commence a tender offer, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, to acquire all of outstanding shares of monster common stock
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Randstad earnings per share
* Randstad intends to finance acquisition through its existing credit facilities
* Wells Fargo securities serving as exclusive financial advisor to Randstad, Evercore group for Monster
* Merger expected to be completed in Q4 of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, Jan 16 Chinese search engine Baidu Inc on Monday launched an augmented reality (AR) lab in Beijing as part of a $200 million effort to revitalise the company's shrinking profits with cutting edge technology.
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project