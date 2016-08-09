版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 16:58 BJT

BRIEF-Panasonic says acquired all outstanding shares of OpenSynergy to make it subsidiary on July 22

Aug 9 Panasonic Corp

* Co and OpenSynergy GMBH announced that co acquired all outstanding shares of OpenSynergy to make it a subsidiary on July 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

