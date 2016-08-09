版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 18:38 BJT

BRIEF-Northstar Realty files for potential stock shelf

Aug 9 Northstar Realty Finance Corp

* Files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source: bit.ly/2bg6GVQ Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

