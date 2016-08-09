版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 18:53 BJT

BRIEF-Air Lease Corp delivers one Airbus A321-200 aircraft to Wow Air

Aug 9 Air Lease Corp

* Air Lease Corporation delivers one new Airbus A321-200 aircraft to Wow Air Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

