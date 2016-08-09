BRIEF-Harte Hanks reports Q2 loss per share $0.07

Aug 9 Harte Hanks Inc

* Q2 revenues from continuing operations were $97.3 million compared to $109.2 million in same quarter last year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Cost reduction program covers both labor and selling, general and administrative expenses

* During Q2, announced intention to explore strategic alternatives for trillium software business

* Strategic alternatives for our trillium software business is ongoing

* Have implemented a $25 million cost reduction program

* Parts of reduction program implemented in Q2; most remaining actions to be implemented will take place before end of Q3

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S