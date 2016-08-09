BRIEF-Fifth Street Finance Q3 net investment income of $29.1 mln, or $0.20 per share

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Fifth Street Finance Corp :
* Qtrly net investment income of $29.1 million, or $0.20 per share
* Total investment income for quarters ended June 30, 2016 and June 30, 2015 was $64.0 million and $69.9 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)