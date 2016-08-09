版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Fifth Street Finance Q3 net investment income of $29.1 mln, or $0.20 per share

Aug 9 Fifth Street Finance Corp :

* Qtrly net investment income of $29.1 million, or $0.20 per share

* Total investment income for quarters ended June 30, 2016 and June 30, 2015 was $64.0 million and $69.9 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

