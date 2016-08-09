版本:
BRIEF-Stuart Weitzman Holdings names Giovanni Morelli creative director

Aug 9 Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC:

* Announced appointment of Giovanni Morelli, as creative director; Morelli to succeed Stuart Weitzman who will be chairman Source text for Eikon:

