2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-L.B. Foster Qtrly sales fell 20.7% to $136.0 million

Aug 9 L.B. Foster Co :

* L.B. Foster reports second quarter operating results

* Qtrly sales decrease of 20.7% from prior year quarter to $136.0 million

* Q2 bookings were $140.1 million, a 14.1% decrease from prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

