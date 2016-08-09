BRIEF-Charter Communications qtrly earnings per share $0.99

Aug 9 Charter Communications Inc :

* Residential video customers decreased by 152,000 in Q2 of 2016, versus a decrease of 170,000 in year-ago period

* Charter added 236,000 residential internet customers in Q2 of 2016, compared to 157,000 a year ago

* On a pro forma basis, total customer relationships increased 173,000 during Q2, compared to 54,000 during Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.99

* Qtrly total revenues on pro forma basis $9,988 million versus $9,370 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view $8.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S