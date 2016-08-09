版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Vertex Energy announces joint marketing agreement with Dutch firm Penthol to sell Group III base oil

Aug 9 Vertex Energy Inc :

* Vertex Energy Inc announces joint marketing agreement with dutch firm penthol to sell Group III base oil

* Agreed with Penthol C.V. Of Netherlands to act as Penthol's exclusive agent to market Group III base oil.

* Penthol will import Group III base oil from United Arab Emirates to United States. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

