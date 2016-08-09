版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Alere achieves IVD CE mark for Alere reader lateral flow assay analyzer

Aug 9 Alere Inc

* Alere achieves IVD CE mark for its Alere reader lateral flow assay analyzer

* Alere reader will launch initially in Europe, with other regions to follow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

