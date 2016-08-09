版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-Adverum Biotechnologies and Editas Medicine announce collaboration

Aug 9 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc

* Editas will also pay an additional option exercise fee of $1 million for an exclusive license to Adverum's AAV vectors

* Is eligible to get development, commercial milestone payments, royalties on any resulting commercialized Editas products

* Adverum biotechnologies and Editas Medicine announce collaboration to explore delivery of genome editing medicines to eye

* Editas will pay Adverum an upfront fee of $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐