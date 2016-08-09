版本:
BRIEF-Boston Scientific gets FDA approval for Emblem MRI system

Aug 9 Boston Scientific Corp :

* Announces U.S. FDA approval of EMBLEM MRI S-ICD System

* FDA approval for magnetic resonance (MR) conditional labeling for all previously implanted Emblem S-ICD systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

