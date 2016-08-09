版本:
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals says gets Krumovgrad project construction permit

Aug 9 Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Dundee Precious Metals announces receipt of final construction permit for Krumovgrad Gold project

* Statutory review and appeal period has expired and permit is in force as of august 9, 2016

* Company is well positioned to commence construction phase of this project following receipt of board approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

