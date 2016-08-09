版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 15:23 BJT

BRIEF-Bats Europe says to launch new european equities large in scale negotiation facility called Bats LIS

Aug 9 Bats Europe:

* Bats europe to launch new european equities large in scale negotiation facility called bats lis

* Bats europe has agreed to license bids technology to launch bats lis, a new block trading service for european equity market

* Subject to regulatory approval, bats europe will commence a phased go-live for bats lis by end of year

* Bats lis will have competitive pricing model; pricing details will be shared closer to launch date. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐