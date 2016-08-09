BRIEF-Bats Europe says to launch new european equities large in scale negotiation facility called Bats LIS

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Bats Europe:
* Bats europe to launch new european equities large in scale negotiation facility called bats lis
* Bats europe has agreed to license bids technology to launch bats lis, a new block trading service for european equity market
* Subject to regulatory approval, bats europe will commence a phased go-live for bats lis by end of year
* Bats lis will have competitive pricing model; pricing details will be shared closer to launch date. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)