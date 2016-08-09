版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 17:59 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says is cancelling nearly 250 flights Tuesday morning

Aug 9 Delta Air Lines " :

* Says is cancelling nearly 250 flights Tuesday morning

* Says "we do expect additional delays and cancellations"

* Says anticipates "roughly 200 delays affecting morning departures" Source (bit.ly/2bg2XI5) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐