BRIEF-Leucadia reports 8.8 pct passive stake in Lonestar Resources

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Leucadia National Corporation
* Reports 8.8 pct passive stake in Lonestar Resources Ltd as of August 2- SEC filing Source: bit.ly/2bg6ZQC
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)