公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Leucadia reports 8.8 pct passive stake in Lonestar Resources

Aug 9 Leucadia National Corporation

* Reports 8.8 pct passive stake in Lonestar Resources Ltd as of August 2- SEC filing Source: bit.ly/2bg6ZQC

