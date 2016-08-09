BRIEF-Core-Mark Holding Company Inc Q2 diluted EPS $0.35

Aug 9 Core-Mark Holding Company Inc :

* Company reaffirms guidance for 2016

* Excluding LIFO expenses, diluted EPS were $0.39 for Q2 of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $3.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $14.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly diluted EPS $0.35

* Net sales increased 31.2% to $3.7 billion for q2 of 2016 compared to $2.8 billion for same period in 2015

* Mark holding company inc - board of directors has approved a $0.08 cash dividend per common share - sec filing Source text: bit.ly/2bg6J45 Further company coverage: