版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 18:23 BJT

BRIEF-Echostar Qtrly EPS $0.60

Aug 9 Echostar Corp :

* Qtrly total revenue $757.6 million versus $793.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $767.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐