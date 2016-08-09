BRIEF-Steris Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.79

Aug 9 Steris Plc :

* Fiscal 2017 q1 revenue increased 45% to $638.4 million compared with $439.9 million for steris corporation in q1 of fiscal 2016

* Now anticipates total revenue growth in range of 22-23% for fiscal 2017, including approximately 6% organic revenue growth

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.85 - $4.00

* Constant currency organic revenue growth was 6% for q1 of fiscal 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $639.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.91, revenue view $2.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S