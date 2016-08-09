版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 18:48 BJT

BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific unit issued EUR 600 mln senior notes

Aug 9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* Thermo fisher scientific (Finance I) B.V. issued EUR 600 million aggregate principal amount floating rate senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐