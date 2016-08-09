BRIEF-Galway Gold announces proposed share consolidation

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Galway Gold Inc :
* Galway Gold Inc announces proposed share consolidation
* Proposing to consolidate issued, outstanding shares on basis of up to 1 post-consolidation share for every 5 pre-consolidation shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)