版本:
中国
2016年 8月 9日 星期二 18:43 BJT

BRIEF-Galway Gold announces proposed share consolidation

Aug 9 Galway Gold Inc :

* Galway Gold Inc announces proposed share consolidation

* Proposing to consolidate issued, outstanding shares on basis of up to 1 post-consolidation share for every 5 pre-consolidation shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

