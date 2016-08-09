版本:
BRIEF-Accuray CE marks its radixact system

Aug 9 Accuray Inc

* CE marked its radixact treatment delivery system, Accuray precision treatment planning system and IDMS data management system

* Platform will now be available in certain markets in European Union (EU)

* Have shipped first commercially released radixact system to a site in U.S. and expect first eu shipment during fiscal Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

