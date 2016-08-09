版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Gaming And Leisure Properties files for stock offering up to $400 mln

Aug 9 Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc :

* Files for common stock offering of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

