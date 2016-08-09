BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities buys 7 grocery-anchored shopping centers

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc
* Purchase price of approximately $158 million
* Deals financed with first mortgage loans for aggregate amount of approximately $97.7 million, available funds
* Preferred apartment communities, inc. Announces acquisition of seven grocery-anchored shopping centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)