2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-Pluristem's program awarded an $8 million grant

Aug 9 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc :

* Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) program in European Union has been awarded an $8 million grant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

