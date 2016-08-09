BRIEF-D-BOX joins forces with China film studio to offer major Chinese film productions in D-BOX

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 D-box Technologies Inc :
* State Production Base of China Film Co Ltd - Established long-term partnership with D-BOX Technologies to "promote D-BOX technologies in Chinese market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)