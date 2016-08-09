版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-D-BOX joins forces with China film studio to offer major Chinese film productions in D-BOX

Aug 9 D-box Technologies Inc :

* State Production Base of China Film Co Ltd - Established long-term partnership with D-BOX Technologies to "promote D-BOX technologies in Chinese market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

