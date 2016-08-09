版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Shire launches Von Willebrand disease drug in the U.S

Aug 9 Shire Plc

* Announced U.S. launch of Vonvendi [von willebrand factor (recombinant)], only recombinant treatment for adults living with Von Willebrand Disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

