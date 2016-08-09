BRIEF-Nexpoint Residential Trust quarterly FFO per share $0.34

Aug 9 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc :

* Quarterly FFO per share $0.34

* Qtrly same store total revenues, NOI, occupancy increased 10.2%, 11.0%, 87 basis points to 93.9%, as compared to Q2 of 2015

* Total revenues were $33.7 million for quarter, compared to $33.5 million for Q1

* Quarterly adjusted FFO per share $1.06

* Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc says company reaffirms updated full year 2016 guidance for NOI, FFO and AFFO