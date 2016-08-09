版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 20:38 BJT

BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors announces sale of Woodland Park

Aug 9 America First Multifamily Investors LP

* Announces the sale of Woodland Park

* Deal for $15.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

