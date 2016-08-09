版本:
BRIEF-LabCorp commences offer for outstanding shares of Sequenom

Aug 9 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings :

* Commencement of cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Sequenom, Inc. For $2.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

