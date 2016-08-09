版本:
BRIEF-Stellar Biotechnologies says q3 loss per share $0.14

Aug 9 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc

* Qtrly total revenues of $181,092 compared to $157,748

* says q3 loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

