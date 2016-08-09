版本:
BRIEF-CoreLogic reports 38,000 completed foreclosures in June

Aug 9 Corelogic Inc :

* Completed foreclosures nationwide decreased year over year from 40,000 in June 2015 to 38,000 in June 2016

* June foreclosure inventory declined by 25.9 percent and completed foreclosures declined by 4.9 percent compared with June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

