BRIEF-Investment Technology Group announces launch of new close algorithms for Brazilian and Mexican equities

Aug 9 Investment Technology Group Inc :

* Announced launch of new close algorithms for Brazilian and Mexican equities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

