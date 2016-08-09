BRIEF-Santander files for non-timely 10-Q

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Santander Consumer USA Holdings :
* Files for non-timely 10-q - SEC filing
* 10-Q for period ended june 30, because co's financial statements have not yet been completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)