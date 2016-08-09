版本:
BRIEF-Santander files for non-timely 10-Q

Aug 9 Santander Consumer USA Holdings :

* Files for non-timely 10-q - SEC filing

* 10-Q for period ended june 30, because co's financial statements have not yet been completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

