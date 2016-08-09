版本:
BRIEF-Fibrocell Science announces convertible debt and warrant financing of up to $25 mln

Aug 9 Fibrocell Science Inc

* Fibrocell announces convertible debt and warrant financing of up to $25 million

* Fibrocell intends to use net proceeds of financing for continued clinical and pre-clinical development of its product candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

