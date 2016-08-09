BRIEF-PPL Corp sees 4-6 pct earnings growth in UK from 2017-2020 -Conf call

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 PPL Corp
* "Lower pound exchange rate will impact our translated USD earnings and dividend"- conf call
* "Optimizing cash repatriation from $325 million to $100-$200 million per year to mimimize impact of low pound"- conf call
* "We project 4 to 6 percent regulated earnings growth in the uk from 2017 to 2020"- conf call
* "Lower GBP exchange rate enables us to lock in cash value of existing hedges with 5-6 yrs "- conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)