BRIEF-PPL Corp sees 4-6 pct earnings growth in UK from 2017-2020 -Conf call

Aug 9 PPL Corp

* "Lower pound exchange rate will impact our translated USD earnings and dividend"- conf call

* "Optimizing cash repatriation from $325 million to $100-$200 million per year to mimimize impact of low pound"- conf call

* "We project 4 to 6 percent regulated earnings growth in the uk from 2017 to 2020"- conf call

* "Lower GBP exchange rate enables us to lock in cash value of existing hedges with 5-6 yrs "- conf call