版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Glen Eagle Resources pays back debentures

Aug 9 Glen Eagle Resources Inc

* Debentures issued to buy, advance Cobra Oro's gold processing plant reimbursed to lenders including debenture due out in March 2017

* By paying back its debt, Glen Eagle becomes sole owner (100%) of Cobra Oro de Honduras

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐