公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson Holdings files for senior notes offering of up to $200 mln

Aug 9 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc

* Files for senior notes offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

