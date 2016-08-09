BRIEF-Ontario Steel Investments submits formal bid for U.S. Steel Canada

Aug 9 Ontario Steel Investments Ltd:

* Offer includes assumption at closing of C$954 million of employer liabilities under defined benefit registered pension plans

* Total proposed purchase price was not disclosed

* Ontario Steel Investments Limited says submitted a formal binding offer for purchase of U.S. Steel Canada

* Offer includes commitment to contribute C$25 million per year toward opebs for both active and retired employees

* Ontario Steelworks in active discussions with United Steelworkers Union regarding offer for U.S. Steel Canada