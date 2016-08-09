版本:
BRIEF-Biogen announces Bioverativ as name of new hemophilia-focused company

Aug 9 Biogen Inc :

* Initial form 10 filing expected later this week

* Biogen announces Bioverativ as name of new hemophilia-focused company

* On track for separation into two publicly traded companies in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

