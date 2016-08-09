BRIEF-Biogen announces Bioverativ as name of new hemophilia-focused company

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Biogen Inc :
* Initial form 10 filing expected later this week
* Biogen announces Bioverativ as name of new hemophilia-focused company
* On track for separation into two publicly traded companies in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)